FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.96. 193,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

