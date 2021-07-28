FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 94.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,492 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

