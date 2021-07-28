FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock worth $754,995,123. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.19. 729,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $375.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.