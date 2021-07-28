FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $99,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

RF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

