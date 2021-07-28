FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 64,492 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,492 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

