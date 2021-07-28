FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 8,563 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000.

VGIT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,581. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

