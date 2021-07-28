FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.26.

NYSE BA traded up $10.60 on Wednesday, reaching $232.87. 880,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.