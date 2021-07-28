Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 22,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 31,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,633. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

