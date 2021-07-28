Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 92.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. 9,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,680. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

