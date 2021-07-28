Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

FBHS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.43. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.94.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

