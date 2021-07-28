Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $4,697,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

