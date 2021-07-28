Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

