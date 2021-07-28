Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,491 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 201,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

