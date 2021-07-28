Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $147,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.08. The company had a trading volume of 185,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.90 and a 12 month high of $442.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

