Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after buying an additional 290,525 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. 52,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.