Fragasso Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.98. 20,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

