Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 1,788 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.91. 30,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

