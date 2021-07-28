Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.95. 123,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,935. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

