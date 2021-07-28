Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. 252,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,706,046. The company has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

