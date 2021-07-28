Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$188.81 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.48.

Shares of FNV opened at C$189.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$183.41. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$220.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

