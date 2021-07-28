Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 19th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.
Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
