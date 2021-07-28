Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

