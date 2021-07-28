Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.