Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -609.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,281 shares of company stock worth $5,360,644. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

