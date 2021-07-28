Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

