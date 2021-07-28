Frontier Group (ULCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ULCC opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Several analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

