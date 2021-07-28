Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.17 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.31 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

