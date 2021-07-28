FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – BWS Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $15,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

