FY2021 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

OTIS stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.