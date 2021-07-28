FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.