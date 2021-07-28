FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted by Analyst

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33.

UBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

