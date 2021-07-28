Game.com (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $114,657.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

