Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.31. 36,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $384.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

