Garde Capital Inc. Invests $105,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $286.10. 17,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,706. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $287.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

