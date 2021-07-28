Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.75.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

