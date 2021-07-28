GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 896,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

GLOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

