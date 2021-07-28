GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 653.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 893.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

