GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $111.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $8.19 on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,435,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,245. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

