Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $438.92

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $438.92, but opened at $415.00. Generac shares last traded at $398.10, with a volume of 7,994 shares trading hands.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

