General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of GE opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

