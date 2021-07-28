General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.41. General Electric shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,030,784 shares changing hands.

The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.