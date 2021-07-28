General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

