Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:GCO opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $860.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

