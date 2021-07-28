Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 415,271 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

