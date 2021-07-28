Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 993,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

