Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,580.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,580 ($72.90) and last traded at GBX 5,580 ($72.90), with a volume of 10342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,420 ($70.81).

Several research firms recently commented on GNS. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

