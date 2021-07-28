Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,490 ($71.73). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,420 ($70.81), with a volume of 149,901 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

