Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,008 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Dyadic International worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DYAI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

