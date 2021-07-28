Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,854 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Joel Quadracci purchased 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

