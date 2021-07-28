Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novan were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

