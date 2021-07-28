Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

